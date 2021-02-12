The best movies to watch for Valentine’s Day

Movies to get you in the lovestruck spirit

Does the air feel different to you? That’s probably because love is in the air as we enter the month of February. While, in the past, Valentine’s Day has entailed pressures and big plans, the pandemic has, naturally, changed this, and we are forced to instead stay home, exchange our fancy reservations for a night in and eat take-out from a carton. Whether single or in a relationship, though, there is one option that is sure to make you feel the love in the air this day: movies!

This year has proven to be like love itself: complicated. However, streaming services have made it a breeze, providing those wanting to get into the romantic spirit with a plethora of films. From romantic comedies, romantic dramas, to chick flicks and even sentimental romances, there is something for everyone to watch.

Valentine’s Day is the perfect day for us to take a deep dive into our emotional feelings, while simultaneously binge-watching movies and eating candy. Those who are upset that their date night plans have gotten canceled no longer need fret! These films are enough to make a night in feel like more than your average day, reminding us as they do about the existence of true love. If you want to get more out of the night, you can also prepare a dinner, dessert or both that will pair nicely with them all!

So, grab a blanket and snuggle up on the couch as you celebrate the day of love with our top fifteen favorite Valentine’s Day movies. Whether you’re in the mood for a quirky high school romcom or desiring a passionate drama, we’ve got you covered.

However you choose to celebrate, have a happy Valentine’s Day!

The Syrinx’s Top 15 Valentine’s Day Movies

50 First Dates The Notebook To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before series 500 Days of Summer The Proposal My Big Fat Greek Wedding 1&2 How to Lose A Guy In 10 Days Hitch Love, Simon 13 Going On 30 Crazy Rich Asians Always Be My Maybe The Last Song 10 Things I Hate About You Valentine’s Day

Authors: Shyanne Mortimer and Kassandra Klein | A&E Co-Editor and Copy Editor