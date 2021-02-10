How Are Streaming Services Supporting Black History Month?

Some ways in which popular streaming services take part in this year’s Black History Month

This year marks the 45th annual, month-long celebration of Black History Month. It is significant each year for many reasons: it gives people a chance to reflect, recommit, celebrate and reeducate; it is a time for many to inform themselves on the contributions that Black people have made to our nation, their communities and every other walk of life.

Black History Month is especially important this year for numerous reasons: the loss of many famous black lives, such as Congressman John Lewis, basketball star Kobe Bryant, actor Chadwick Boseman and rapper Pop Smoke, among others; as well as the victims of police brutality and other transgressions, such as Rayshard Brooks, Daniel Prued, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. After a racial justice awakening following the murder of George Floyd, many individuals have sought to reeducate themselves on these issues so as to better support the Black community.

If you are seeking ways to reeducate yourself on some Black movements, important faces or other issues, look for movies and shows to watch on some popular streaming services that have special promotions for Black History Month.

Disney+ has a new list of options entitled “Celebrate Black Stories,” featuring various relevant movies and shows, from “Soul” to “Hidden Figures,” “Black Panther” and “The Proud Family.” Many of them highlight the contributions Black people have made to the media industry.

Hulu also has a new segment listed as “Black Stories,” with shows like “Grownish,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” “35 and Ticking” and “Across the Line.” These entertaining and educative movies or shows can provide new insight into Black culture and community. Amazon Prime Video is also listing a segment entitled “Celebrate Black History Month,” sporting movies like “Coming to America,” “More than a Game,”, “Sister Sister” and “Moesha.”



There are also some options to get out of your home and watch some of the aforementioned movies from the comfort of your own car. Barb’s Drive-In theater in Fresno is showing many movies throughout the month of February in celebration of Black History Month. For more information about tickets and pricing, see the attached image.

Fresno Pacific’s Office of Spiritual Formation and Diversity, as well as the ALAS Intercultural Center, are hosting various events throughout the month of February to celebrate Black History Month. There will be various opportunities to learn and celebrate the Black community in and around Fresno Pacific. Stay tuned to The Scoop to find out about events to come!

There are many opportunities all around you to celebrate, reeducate and reflect on the contributions of our Black communities to this nation. How will you celebrate?

Author: Sheyla Castillo | A&E Co-Editor