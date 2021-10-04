FPU Theater Program presents “The Life and Sort of Death of Eric Argyle”

A play about hope and tragedy of life as a result of the pandemic

“The Life and Sort of Death of Eric Argyle” is a play about a boy named Eric Argyle, who explores the impact his life and death leaves on those around him. As a result, Eric Argyle enters a place after his death that can be representative of purgatory. At this point in the play, the audience participates by serving as a jury that observes his central life moments. For those that are interested in watching this play, it will be showcased from October 21, 2021, to October 24, 2021. On the 21st, the play will begin at 7:30 PM. On the 22nd and 23rd, the play will be presented at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM. On the final day, the 24th, the play will occur at 2:00 PM.

Now, given the current COVID-19 situation, the actors have faced some challenges when it comes to production. Since the campus is still following COVID guidelines, this means that the actors have worn masks during rehearsals and will likely perform wearing masks, as well. As a result, the actors face the challenge of retaining the audience’s attention, as they cannot fully convey facial expressions. To overcome this issue, stage manager Madison Alley and actress Linsday Martin, have placed a bold emphasis on gestures, tone of voice, and body language in order to effectively communicate with the audience.

Despite the challenge, the people involved in the play – both production and the actors – are excited about the project. In particular, the actors are looking forward to finally being able to perform in front of an audience. Some, like Izaiah Ruiz, hope that the great story will resonate with the audience. Finally, he believes the audience will enjoy the true meaning of the play, which depicts tragedy and hope as parts of life.

By: Saraleim Mozqueda Saldana | A&E Editor